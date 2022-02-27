Olynyk’s buzzer-beater in OT ends Pistons’ skid vs. Hornets

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Olynyk made a fadeaway jumper from the baseline at the overtime buzzer and the Detroit Pistons beat Charlotte 127-126, their first victory over the Hornets in nearly 4 1/2 years. Saddiq Bey had 28 points and eight rebounds and Jerami Grant added 26 points for Detroit, which had lost 15 straight games to the Hornets since its last win on Oct. 18, 2017. Olynyk had 20 points and eight rebounds for Detroit, which has won three of four. Charlotte got 33 points from Terry Rozier and 29 points and 10 rebounds from Miles Bridges. The Hornets fell to 0-6 in overtime.