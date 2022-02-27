Perron, Binnington help Blues pound Blackhawks 4-0

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Jordan Kyrou, Pavel Buchnevich and David Perron scored during St. Louis’ dominant second period, and the Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 for their fourth straight win. Perron tacked on a third-period goal in the opener of a four-game trip. Brayden Schenn had two assists for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves in his second shutout of the season. The Blues improved to 3-0-1 against the Blackhawks, closing out their season series. Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 stops for Chicago, turning away several quality chances for St. Louis.