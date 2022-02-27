Russell, Ayala push Maryland over No. 22 Ohio State, 75-60

By RICH DUBROFF

Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Fatts Russell matched his career high with 27 points, Eric Ayala scored 23 and Maryland took down No. 22 Ohio State 75-60. The Terrapins had lost six of its previous eight, and wore down the Buckeyes by holding them to 36.2% from the field. Ohio State’s leading scorer E.J. Liddell was held to 11 points and freshman star Malaki Branham had only 13 to lead the Buckeyes. Maryland took the lead midway through the first half and never relinquished it.