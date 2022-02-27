Teravainen, Aho score in Hurricanes’ fifth straight win

By BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist, Sebastian Aho also scored and the Carolina Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row by beating the Edmonton Oilers 2-1. Andrei Svechnikov provided two assists for the Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen made 29 saves for his league-leading 29th victory. Derek Ryan, one day after his first career hat trick, scored an unassisted goal for the Oilers, who were on their third stop of a five-game road trip. Mike Smith made 27 saves for Edmonton while taking a loss in his third consecutive outing.