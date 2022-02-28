FIFA and UEFA suspend all Russian international and club teams from competitions

By Matias Grez, CNN

FIFA and UEFA have suspended all Russian international and club teams from their competitions “until further notice,” the governing bodies announced in a joint statement on Monday.

World football’s governing body FIFA and European soccer’s governing body UEFA, said that both organizations’ presidents — Gianni Infantino and Aleksander Čeferin — “hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

More to follow.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.