Philadelphia Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi

The Philadelphia Phillies have fired manager Joe Girardi after the team started the season with a 22-29 record, the club’s President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski announced Friday.

Bench coach Rob Thomson will act as the Phillies’ interim manager through the end of the season.

“It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities,” Dombrowski said. “While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around. I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident that Rob, with his experience and familiarity with our club, is the right man to lead us going forward.”

Girardi took over managerial duties for the Phillies prior to the 2020 season. In two-plus seasons as Phillies skipper — including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season — Girardi’s team amassed a record of 132-141 and never reached the postseason.

Girardi previously managed the New York Yankees from 2008-2017. He led the team to a World Series title in 2009. As a player, Girardi won three World Series rings.

