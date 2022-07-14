The future of streaming services amid inflation and economic uncertainty

Chart showing the current prices of major streaming services, based on the end of June 2022

The Amazon Prime Video app opened in the app store

Bar chart of consumer spending on streaming services between 2013-2020

Various streaming service apps as seen on a smartphone’s display

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.