

canadastock // Shutterstock

States with the highest concentration of bridges

View of San Francisco skyline with famous Oakland Bay Bridge illuminated in evening light.

Bridges can be exciting pieces of infrastructure that connect otherwise distant places. New York City’s Manhattan Island is connected to the rest of the country by 21 bridges. On the opposite coast, Greater Seattle is home to four of the longest floating bridges in the world, and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge is considered a national icon. However, bridges can also cost billions to maintain, and states are responsible for repairing, replacing, and preserving them.

There are more than 600,000 bridges across the United States, with a concentration of about 14.7 bridges per 100 miles of public roadway, according to the bureau. TruckInfo.net identified the states with the most bridges per 100 miles of public road, using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Concentrations are based on public roadway miles and bridge counts as of 2021, the latest year when both measures were recorded. The analysis also includes Federal Highway Administration data on 2023 bridge conditions, which don’t factor into the rankings. A bridge, under federal regulations, is defined as a vehicle-carrying span at least 20 feet long that passes over a lower area of terrain or an obstruction, such as a waterway, railroad track, or other road.

Most of these structures aren’t of the awe-inspiring variety. Most commonly, bridges are present throughout interstate and highway systems, connecting major roadways and allowing major roads and city streets to cross each other without complicated intersections. They also carry even small roads over dips in the landscape, rivers, creeks, and brooks. American motorists pass over bridges about five billion times per day, largely without a second thought.

Bridges are more concentrated in the Northeast, Midwest, and Southern regions of the U.S. The Northeast has the highest population density in the country, necessitating roadway bridges to allow a more concentrated populace to get from place to place. As the earliest region to be urbanized, the Northeast is also home to some of the oldest roadway bridges, some of which are crafted from stone.

Not all bridges benefit from that longevity. As of 2023, nearly 7% of bridges across the country are in poor condition, Federal Highway Administration data shows. Those rates are much higher in some parts of the country: In West Virginia, for example, nearly 1 in 5 bridges is in poor condition.

Repairs can be costly: Rebuilding the Bay Bridge connecting San Francisco and Oakland ended with a $6.5 billion price tag by the time the new and improved bridge opened in 2013. An American Road & Transportation Builders Association analysis found that about 1 in 3 U.S. bridges needs to be replaced or repaired in some way, with a total cost of $319 billion to complete them all.

Despite their challenges, the U.S. public roadway system couldn’t function without its myriad bridges. Read on to see which states’ roadways are most dependent on bridges.



randy andy // Shutterstock

#51. Nevada

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 4.4

– Total bridges: 2,067

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 1.2%



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#50. North Dakota

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 4.8

– Total bridges: 4,285

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 10.6%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#49. New Mexico

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 5.6

– Total bridges: 4,025

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 5.0%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#48. Utah

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 6.2

– Total bridges: 3,056

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 2.4%



Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#47. Montana

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 7.2

– Total bridges: 5,266

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 6.9%



JohnDSmith // Shutterstock

#46. South Dakota

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 7.2

– Total bridges: 5,886

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 16.7%



Charles Knowles // Shutterstock

#45. Idaho

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 8.4

– Total bridges: 4,561

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 5.1%



Canva

#44. Alaska

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 9.2

– Total bridges: 1,632

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 8.1%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#43. Michigan

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 9.2

– Total bridges: 11,284

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 11.4%



Canva

#42. Minnesota

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 9.4

– Total bridges: 13,496

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 4.3%



Canva

#41. Colorado

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 9.9

– Total bridges: 8,869

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 4.9%



Mia2you // Shutterstock

#40. Florida

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 10.3

– Total bridges: 12,680

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 3.5%



LBill45 // Shutterstock

#39. Wyoming

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 10.4

– Total bridges: 3,114

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 6.5%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#38. Oregon

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 10.4

– Total bridges: 8,235

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 4.8%



Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#37. Washington

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 10.5

– Total bridges: 8,358

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 5.4%



Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#36. Maine

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 10.9

– Total bridges: 2,485

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 14.8%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Arizona

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 11.3

– Total bridges: 8,467

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 1.1%



f11photo // Shutterstock

#34. South Carolina

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 11.9

– Total bridges: 9,395

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 5.6%



Canva

#33. Georgia

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 11.9

– Total bridges: 14,987

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 1.6%



Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#32. Wisconsin

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 12.4

– Total bridges: 14,307

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 6.5%



George Wirt // Shutterstock

#31. Rhode Island

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 12.9

– Total bridges: 779

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 15.3%



Canva

#30. Arkansas

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 13.0

– Total bridges: 12,941

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 5.4%



Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#29. Delaware

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 13.4

– Total bridges: 875

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 1.3%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#28. Massachusetts

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 14.2

– Total bridges: 5,245

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 8.5%



Marek Masik // Shutterstock

#27. California

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 14.5

– Total bridges: 25,737

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 6.2%



Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#26. New York

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 15.3

– Total bridges: 17,555

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 9.0%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. New Hampshire

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 15.6

– Total bridges: 2,527

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 7.6%



Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#24. Nebraska

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 16.1

– Total bridges: 15,348

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 7.9%



Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#23. Alabama

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 16.1

– Total bridges: 16,164

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 3.5%



f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Washington D.C.

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 16.2

– Total bridges: 246

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 1.6%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#21. Maryland

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 16.8

– Total bridges: 5,446

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 4.6%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#20. Texas

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 17.1

– Total bridges: 55,175

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 1.3%



Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#19. North Carolina

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 17.5

– Total bridges: 18,877

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 7.1%



Mihai_Andritoiu // Shutterstock

#18. New Jersey

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 17.5

– Total bridges: 6,798

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 6.5%



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#17. Kansas

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 17.9

– Total bridges: 24,925

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 5.2%



Rotorhead 30A Productions // Shutterstock

#16. Kentucky

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 18.0

– Total bridges: 14,410

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 7.0%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#15. Illinois

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 18.4

– Total bridges: 26,846

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 9.2%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#14. Virginia

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 18.5

– Total bridges: 13,997

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 3.5%



TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#13. Missouri

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 18.5

– Total bridges: 24,590

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 9.0%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#12. West Virginia

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 18.8

– Total bridges: 7,314

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 19.7%



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#11. Pennsylvania

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 19.2

– Total bridges: 23,166

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 13.0%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#10. Louisiana

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 19.4

– Total bridges: 12,782

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 12.1%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#9. Indiana

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 19.8

– Total bridges: 19,337

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 5.3%



Albert Pego // Shutterstock

#8. Vermont

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 19.9

– Total bridges: 2,836

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 2.6%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Oklahoma

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 20.1

– Total bridges: 23,220

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 7.9%



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Connecticut

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 20.4

– Total bridges: 4,361

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 5.0%



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#5. Iowa

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 20.8

– Total bridges: 23,870

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 19.2%



Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#4. Tennessee

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 21.1

– Total bridges: 20,331

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 4.4%



Canva

#3. Mississippi

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 21.7

– Total bridges: 16,788

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 6.3%



Canva

#2. Ohio

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 22.1

– Total bridges: 27,151

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 4.6%



Canva

#1. Hawaii

– Bridges per 100 miles of public road: 25.7

– Total bridges: 1,162

– Share of bridges in poor condition: 6.7%

