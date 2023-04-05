

Canva

How much tax preparers earn in each state

A person using a calculator to complete a tax form.

Tax season is upon us, and while it’s certainly a stressful time for all Americans, tax preparers are in the busiest part of their year.

It’s a difficult job requiring top-notch organization, attention to detail, and familiarity with computer programs. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 83,000 tax preparers nationwide earn a median salary of $46,290.

Median wages vary significantly by state, so if you’re considering pursuing tax preparation as a career, you should also consider where you want to live.

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank tax preparer earnings in every state. Delaware and Rhode Island were excluded from the analysis, as data was unavailable. Tax preparers prepare tax returns for individuals or small businesses; the bureau’s job categorization excludes accountants and auditors.

To qualify for a career as a tax preparer, you’ll typically need an associate degree or training at a vocational school, though you might be able to score a role with just a high school diploma. There are also a variety of certifications available that you can use to help boost your business—and potentially your income. These include Certified Income Tax Preparer and Enrolled Agent, among others.

If you’re good with numbers, reliably keep track of important information, and are comfortable on a computer, a career as a tax preparer could be a good choice for you.

You may also like: Jobs with the lowest divorce rates



Canva

#48. Alabama

The Mobile skyline as seen at dusk.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 860 (4.46 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $13.61

– Median annual wage: $28,320



Canva

#47. Mississippi

A parking garage and buildings in downtown Jackson.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 720 (6.53 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $13.90

– Median annual wage: $28,900



Canva

#46. West Virginia

An aerial view of New River Gorge, West Virginia.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 480 (7.34 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $13.95

– Median annual wage: $29,010



Canva

#45. Kentucky

Downtown Louisville as seen at night.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 770 (4.16 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $13.95

– Median annual wage: $29,020



Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#44. Tennessee

Cars parked along the street in Johnson City.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1730 (5.78 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $14.26

– Median annual wage: $29,670

You may also like: 50 first jobs of famous actors



Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

#42. Arkansas (tie)

A scenic suburb in Ozark.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1100 (9.23 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $14.52

– Median annual wage: $30,190



Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#42. Missouri (tie)

The St. Louis Gateway Arch in Missouri.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1260 (4.61 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $14.51

– Median annual wage: $30,190



Canva

#41. Louisiana

New Orleans near the water at dusk.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1040 (5.83 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $14.55

– Median annual wage: $30,260



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#40. Georgia

A view of Atlanta’s skyline from Lake Meer in Piedmont Park.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 2660 (6.07 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $14.64

– Median annual wage: $30,450



Canva

#38. Iowa (tie)

An aerial view of Iowa City on a sunny day.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 650 (4.35 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $14.98

– Median annual wage: $31,150

You may also like: 25 richest families in America



Canva

#38. Ohio (tie)

Columbus’ skyline as seen on a sunny day from across the Scioto River.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 2200 (4.23 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $14.98

– Median annual wage: $31,150



turtix // Shutterstock

#37. New Mexico

Residential suburbs in Albuquerque.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 400 (5.2 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $16.69

– Median annual wage: $34,720



TLF Images // Shutterstock

#36. Oklahoma

Buildings along U.S. Route 66 in Oklahoma.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1130 (7.23 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $17.02

– Median annual wage: $35,400



PQK // Shutterstock

#35. South Carolina

The scenic river view and waterfront houses in North Myrtle Beach.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1900 (9.2 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $17.31

– Median annual wage: $36,000



FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#34. Florida

An aerial view of Boca Raton’s coastline.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 6880 (8 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $17.51

– Median annual wage: $36,410

You may also like: The most common jobs in America today



Canva

#33. Nebraska

Train tracks as seen outside Omaha at night.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 470 (4.9 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $17.79

– Median annual wage: $37,000



Lisa Eastman // Shutterstock

#32. Kansas

A large home in Kansas.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 780 (5.79 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $17.93

– Median annual wage: $37,290



Canva

#31. North Carolina

An aerial view of Charlotte on a sunny day.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1950 (4.41 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $18.14

– Median annual wage: $37,720



Canva

#30. Hawaii

The coastline and luxury hotels and apartments in Honolulu.

– Total tax preparer jobs: Not available

– Median hourly wage: $18.27

– Median annual wage: $37,990



Canva

#29. Connecticut

Hartford’s skyline as seen from a distance.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 840 (5.31 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $18.31

– Median annual wage: $38,080

You may also like: 50 most physical jobs in America



Canva

#28. Virginia

The skyline of Richmond at sunset.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 2060 (5.49 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $18.43

– Median annual wage: $38,330



Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock

#27. South Dakota

The western suburbs of Rapid City.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 340 (8.13 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $18.78

– Median annual wage: $39,070



Canva

#26. Pennsylvania

A neighborhood in Pennsylvania.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 2960 (5.31 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $20.48

– Median annual wage: $42,600



eurobanks // Shutterstock

#25. Maryland

Pedestrians strolling on a boardwalk in Ocean City.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1560 (6.11 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $20.56

– Median annual wage: $42,760



Canva

#24. Indiana

An aerial view of Indianapolis at sunset.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1740 (5.83 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $22.40

– Median annual wage: $46,600

You may also like: Youngest billionaires in America



James Meyer // Shutterstock

#23. Wisconsin

A residential neighborhood in Bayview.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1590 (5.76 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $22.42

– Median annual wage: $46,640



Canva

#22. Montana

Buildings in Billings with scenic hills in the background.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 310 (6.69 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $22.48

– Median annual wage: $46,770



DiegoMariottini // Shutterstock

#20. Illinois (tie)

Skyscrapers and Lake Michigan in Chicago.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 2490 (4.43 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $22.55

– Median annual wage: $46,910



Canva

#20. Vermont (tie)

Buildings lining a street in downtown Burlington.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 130 (4.51 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $22.55

– Median annual wage: $46,910



Canva

#19. Maine

The waterfront with ferry’s docked in Portland.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 310 (5.29 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $22.62

– Median annual wage: $47,040

You may also like: America’s most and least trusted professions



Canva

#18. Oregon

Portland at sunset with a mountain in the background.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1420 (7.78 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $22.69

– Median annual wage: $47,180



Brandon Burris // Shutterstock

#17. Arizona

A highway leading into downtown Phoenix.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 2140 (7.43 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $22.72

– Median annual wage: $47,270



Canva

#15. Idaho (tie)

Cars driving down Capitol Boulevard in Boise.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 390 (5.2 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $22.75

– Median annual wage: $47,320



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#15. Nevada (tie)

An aerial View of Carson City.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 600 (4.67 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $22.75

– Median annual wage: $47,320



Canva

#14. New York

A street-level view of New York City at night.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 6610 (7.62 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $22.84

– Median annual wage: $47,510

You may also like: The unemployment rate the year you turned 16



Canva

#13. North Dakota

Buildings in Fargo as seen at night.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 150 (3.78 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $23.06

– Median annual wage: $47,960



Canva

#12. Utah

Salt Lake City as seen from afar on a sunny day.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 750 (4.84 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $23.16

– Median annual wage: $48,170



Canva

#11. Michigan

An aerial view of downtown Deroit at dusk.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1500 (3.7 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $23.18

– Median annual wage: $48,210



Canva

#10. Washington

An aerial view of Seattle with the Space Needle in the foreground.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1900 (5.93 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $23.35

– Median annual wage: $48,560



Canva

#9. New Hampshire

The skyline in downtown Manchester at dusk.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 570 (9.04 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $23.35

– Median annual wage: $48,570

You may also like: Jobs with the highest fatality rates in the US



Canva

#8. California

A road leading into Silicon Valley.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 8310 (5.03 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $24.71

– Median annual wage: $51,400



f11photo // Shutterstock

#7. New Jersey

An aerial view of Jersey City at sunset.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1620 (4.21 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $25.89

– Median annual wage: $53,850



719production // Shutterstock

#6. Minnesota

A neighborhood in Minneapolis.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1360 (4.96 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $26.78

– Median annual wage: $55,700



Canva

#5. Colorado

An aerial view of downtown Denver on a sunny day.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1780 (6.8 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $27.17

– Median annual wage: $56,510



Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Texas

An aerial view of Austin and Lady Bird Lake.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 9980 (8.16 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $28.57

– Median annual wage: $59,430

You may also like: Jobs that might not exist in 50 years



Canva

#3. Wyoming

Buildings in Casper as seen at night.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 60 (2.3 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $28.94

– Median annual wage: $60,190



Canva

#2. Massachusetts

An aerial view of downtown Boston at dusk.

– Total tax preparer jobs: 1730 (5.1 per 10,000 jobs statewide)

– Median hourly wage: $29.25

– Median annual wage: $60,840



CREATISTA // Shutterstock

#1. Alaska

A historic residential neighborhood in Ketchikan.

– Total tax preparer jobs: Not available

– Median hourly wage: $38.20

– Median annual wage: $79,450