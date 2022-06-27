

defotoberg // Shutterstock

What is the ‘pink tax’ and how is it impacting women?

A store shelf displaying feminine products that are subject to the pink tax



Stacker // Created with Datawrapper

Women spend significantly more on personal care goods in their lifetime

A chart showing cumulative lifetime spend on similar personal care goods, as marketing to men versus women



8th.creator // Shutterstock

Meanwhile, 24 states still tax menstrual care items as luxury goods

A woman choosing tampons at a store



Spencer Platt // Getty Images

The gender wage gap exacerbates the issue

A march in Washington Square Park on International Women’s Day



Kristo-Gothard Hunor // Shutterstock

Women live longer than men on average, meaning they spend even more

A happy senior woman sitting outside



Chip Somodevilla // Getty Images

There is significant legislation underway against gender bias in pricing

Jackie Speier in Congress