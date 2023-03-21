

States with the most active-duty military members

A line of active duty Army soldiers in camouflage.

The largest army in the world as of 2022—with about 2 million active members—belongs to China, according to the CIA’s World Factbook; India holds the #2 spot with 1.5 million active-duty members. And the United States follows close behind with roughly 1.3 million service members on active duty—yet the nation’s military spending totals more than twice as much as China and India combined.

Active-duty service members are based around the world, but the vast majority of them—nearly 1.2 million—are stationed in the U.S. Stacker compiled a list of the states with the most active-duty military members using data from the Department of Defense 2021 Demographics Report: Profile of the Military Community.

There are active military members in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. But almost 50% of them—belonging to five of the six branches of the U.S. military—are stationed in five states: California, Virginia, Texas, North Carolina, and Georgia.

On the other extreme, eight states are home to fewer than 1,000 members (per state) of the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and the most recently created Space Force. All branches are part of the Defense Department.

The Coast Guard, which belongs to the Department of Homeland Security, wasn’t taken into account in this ranking, which also doesn’t include non-active-duty military members like those in the reserves and National Guard.

#51. West Virginia

A view across the water of Charleston, West Virginia.

– Number of active-duty military members: 123

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 7



#50. Vermont

Historic buildings in Montpelier.

– Number of active-duty military members: 127

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 20



#49. Maine

New Navy sailors in blue shirts and khaki pants are sworn in by a sailor in white.

– Number of active-duty military members: 201

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 15



#48. Iowa

An aerial view of Iowa City.

– Number of active-duty military members: 231

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 7



#47. Minnesota

The downtown Minneapolis skyline.

– Number of active-duty military members: 522

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 9

#46. Wisconsin

The Capitol in downtown Madison.

– Number of active-duty military members: 747

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 13



#45. Oregon

An aerial view of downtown Portland with mountains in the background.

– Number of active-duty military members: 886

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 21



#44. Michigan

The Grand Rapids skyline.

– Number of active-duty military members: 969

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 10



#43. Indiana

A member of the Indiana National Guard wearing an American flag balaclava carries a box of food while helping workers in distributing food.

– Number of active-duty military members: 1,028

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 15



#42. New Hampshire

Homes and boats on the water in Portsmouth.

– Number of active-duty military members: 1,174

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 84

#41. Massachusetts

An aerial view of downtown Boston on the water.

– Number of active-duty military members: 2,157

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.2%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 31



#40. Pennsylvania

Historic brick buildings in Lancaster.

– Number of active-duty military members: 2,208

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.2%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 17



#39. Tennessee

An aerial view of downtown Knoxville.

– Number of active-duty military members: 2,348

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.2%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 33



#38. Wyoming

An aerial view of Casper with mountains in the background.

– Number of active-duty military members: 3,176

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 546



#37. Rhode Island

Military police wearing masks and gloves waiting at a checkpoint.

– Number of active-duty military members: 3,262

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 298

#36. Montana

An aerial view of Billings in the foothills.

– Number of active-duty military members: 3,355

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 299



#35. South Dakota

An aerial view of Rapid City.

– Number of active-duty military members: 3,488

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 383



#34. Idaho

A line of women in camouflage and helmets aiming guns.

– Number of active-duty military members: 3,608

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 186



#33. Delaware

The Wilmington skyline.

– Number of active-duty military members: 3,623

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 356



#32. Arkansas

An elevated view of Fayetteville.

– Number of active-duty military members: 3,818

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 125

#31. Utah

Salt Lake City with snowy mountains in the background.

– Number of active-duty military members: 4,640

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.4%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 137



#30. Nebraska

The Omaha skyline.

– Number of active-duty military members: 6,362

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.5%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 323



#29. Connecticut

Historic buildings going downhill on a street in Greenwich.

– Number of active-duty military members: 6,385

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.5%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 176



#28. New Jersey

Aerial cityscape of Dover.

– Number of active-duty military members: 6,461

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.6%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 70



#27. Ohio

Columbus skyline.

– Number of active-duty military members: 6,605

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.6%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 56

#26. North Dakota

An American flag flying in downtown Grand Forks.

– Number of active-duty military members: 7,514

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.6%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 964



#25. Alabama

Aerial view of downtown Mobile.

– Number of active-duty military members: 7,786

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.7%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 153



#24. District of Columbia

National Guard soldiers are issued rifles in front of the U.S. Capitol.

– Number of active-duty military members: 8,972

– Percent of total active-duty force: 0.8%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 1,336



#23. Mississippi

Buildings in downtown Jackson.

– Number of active-duty military members: 11,446

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 389



#22. Nevada

An aerial view of Reno in the mountains.

– Number of active-duty military members: 12,373

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 389

#21. New Mexico

An aerial view of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

– Number of active-duty military members: 12,701

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 601



#20. Louisiana

Old trees and historic homes in New Orleans.

– Number of active-duty military members: 14,378

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.2%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 313



#19. Missouri

An overpass running through a forest with homes nestled in the foreground.

– Number of active-duty military members: 15,570

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 252



#18. Alaska

The Anchorage waterfront and skyline with snow-covered mountains in the background.

– Number of active-duty military members: 18,935

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.6%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 2,581



#17. Arizona

National Guard members listening to a speech.

– Number of active-duty military members: 19,019

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.6%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 258

#16. New York

An armed forces recruitment center with a lit up American flag on a snowy day.

– Number of active-duty military members: 19,520

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.7%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 99



#15. Oklahoma

Historic buildings in a small town.

– Number of active-duty military members: 21,425

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.8%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 533



#14. Illinois

An aerial view of downtown Chicago on the water.

– Number of active-duty military members: 21,534

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.9%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 171



#13. Kansas

A street running through the small town of Salina.

– Number of active-duty military members: 21,663

– Percent of total active-duty force: 1.9%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 738



#12. Maryland

A historic building with a green dome and businesses on the water at the Naval Academy in Annapolis.

– Number of active-duty military members: 29,244

– Percent of total active-duty force: 2.5%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 474

#11. Kentucky

An aerial view of downtown Louisville on the water.

– Number of active-duty military members: 35,064

– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 777



#10. South Carolina

An aerial view of colorful homes and buildings in Charleston.

– Number of active-duty military members: 37,467

– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.2%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 709



#9. Colorado

A faraway view of the skyline of Denver with homes in the foreground at sunset.

– Number of active-duty military members: 38,035

– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 651



#8. Hawaii

A sailor with flowers holds a little girl in sunglasses next to a ship.

– Number of active-duty military members: 40,539

– Percent of total active-duty force: 3.5%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 2,815



#7. Washington

Homes and businesses on a hill in Tacoma with mountains in the background.

– Number of active-duty military members: 61,771

– Percent of total active-duty force: 5.3%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 793

#6. Florida

Historic buildings and palm trees lining a street.

– Number of active-duty military members: 64,318

– Percent of total active-duty force: 5.5%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 289



#5. Georgia

An aerial view of downtown Atlanta.

– Number of active-duty military members: 69,391

– Percent of total active-duty force: 6.0%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 636



#4. North Carolina

Soldiers in a warehouse listening to instruction next to a large American flag.

– Number of active-duty military members: 99,135

– Percent of total active-duty force: 8.5%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 927



#3. Texas

An aerial view of Austin on a sunny day.

– Number of active-duty military members: 116,970

– Percent of total active-duty force: 10.1%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 390



#2. Virginia

Historic homes in Colonial Williamsburg.

– Number of active-duty military members: 126,529

– Percent of total active-duty force: 10.9%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 1,457

#1. California

A group of women in tan camouflage military gear.

– Number of active-duty military members: 157,639

– Percent of total active-duty force: 13.6%

– Active-duty military members per 100,000: 404