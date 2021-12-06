

Canva

Best public high schools in Oregon

As filmmaker and writer Nora Ephron said during a ’96 commencement address at Wellesley College, “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that is yours to lead.” If that’s the case, high school may be one of the greatest dress rehearsals of all.

It’s a place where students explore their interests, dive into extracurricular activities, finally get the freedom to choose their own classes, and prepare for college or the workplace. For many of these students and their families, public education is key: 48.1 million students enrolled in public elementary and secondary schools in 2020; and there are almost 24,000 public high schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

For many anxious parents, getting their kid into the best of these public high schools is of the utmost importance. Some families even move homes to get into better school districts. However, among all of these thousands of schools, a few stand out for their academic excellence, incredible track records, and the future success of their young students.

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in Oregon using rankings from Niche. Here’s how it breaks down: Niche uses eight factors for its rankings, with each factor given a different weight. A whopping 60% of the score is based on academics and grades, which is calculated using state assessment proficiency tests, SAT/ACT scores, and survey responses. From there, culture and diversity, parent and student surveys on their overall experiences, and teachers each contribute to 10% of the score. Finally, scores for each school’s clubs and activities, health and safety, resources and facilities, and sports constitute 2.5% each.

Keep reading to find out which public high schools are the best in your state.

#25. Philomath High School

– School district: Philomath School District

– Enrollment: 501 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#24. Early College High School

– School district: Salem-Keizer School District

– Enrollment: 183 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#23. Southridge High School

– School district: Beaverton School District

– Enrollment: 1,437 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#22. Century High School

– School district: Hillsboro School District

– Enrollment: 1,581 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#21. Tualatin High School

– School district: Tigard-Tualatin School District

– Enrollment: 1,944 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#20. Baker Early College

– School district: Baker School District

– Enrollment: 318 (636:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#19. Ashland High School

– School district: Ashland School District

– Enrollment: 993 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#18. Sherwood High School

– School district: Sherwood School District

– Enrollment: 1,631 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#17. South Salem High School

– School district: Salem-Keizer School District

– Enrollment: 2,057 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#16. Corvallis High School

– School district: Corvallis School District

– Enrollment: 1,213 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#15. Health & Science School

– School district: Beaverton School District

– Enrollment: 705 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#14. Crescent Valley High School

– School district: Corvallis School District

– Enrollment: 935 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#13. Sunset High School

– School district: Beaverton School District

– Enrollment: 2,040 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#12. Mountainside High School

– School district: Beaverton School District

– Enrollment: 1,835 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#11. Lincoln High School

– School district: Portland Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,588 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#10. Grant High School

– School district: Portland Public Schools

– Enrollment: 1,811 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#9. Wilsonville High School

– School district: West Linn-Wilsonville School District

– Enrollment: 1,207 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#8. Riverdale High School

– School district: Riverdale School District

– Enrollment: 233 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#7. Westview High School

– School district: Beaverton School District

– Enrollment: 2,473 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#6. South Eugene High School

– School district: Eugene School District

– Enrollment: 1,531 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#5. International School of Beaverton – High School

– School district: Beaverton School District

– Enrollment: 847 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. Lakeridge High School

– School district: Lake Oswego School District

– Enrollment: 1,221 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. West Linn High School

– School district: West Linn-Wilsonville School District

– Enrollment: 1,877 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. Lake Oswego Senior High School

– School district: Lake Oswego School District

– Enrollment: 1,259 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. School of Science & Technology

– School district: Beaverton School District

– Enrollment: 175 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

You may also like: Best colleges in Oregon