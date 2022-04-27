

Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

Counties with the worst commutes in Oregon

Commuting easily ranks as one of the least enjoyable parts of a person’s day. Commuters encounter more physical health problems, and low-income commuters are less likely to gain financial stability—among a host of other negative impacts. And yet, America’s commutes keep getting longer as people move farther away from the office, according to census data.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the worst commutes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by longest average commute time in 2019. Think you have a long trip to work? Read on to compare it against the worst commutes statewide.

Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Klamath County

– Average commute time: 16 minutes

— #2,889 longest among all counties nationwide

— 33.1% shorter than state average

— 42.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 0.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 3.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (81.8%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.6%), worked from home (5.5%)



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Wallowa County

– Average commute time: 16.3 minutes

— #2,860 longest among all counties nationwide

— 31.8% shorter than state average

— 40.9% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 3.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (71.3%), carpooled (8%), walked (9.1%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (10.6%)



Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Union County

– Average commute time: 17.1 minutes

— #2,766 longest among all counties nationwide

— 28.5% shorter than state average

— 38.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 4.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.9%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (6.4%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (6.1%)



Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Wasco County

– Average commute time: 18.2 minutes

— #2,626 longest among all counties nationwide

— 23.8% shorter than state average

— 34.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 17.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.3%), carpooled (10%), walked (4.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (7.5%)



Ken L. from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Malheur County

– Average commute time: 18.5 minutes

— #2,574 longest among all counties nationwide

— 22.6% shorter than state average

— 33.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 0.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.2%), carpooled (8.7%), walked (5.7%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5.8%)

Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Umatilla County

– Average commute time: 18.7 minutes

— #2,548 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.8% shorter than state average

— 32.2% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 8.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (82.3%), carpooled (11%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (2.9%)



EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Lincoln County

– Average commute time: 18.8 minutes

— #2,532 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.3% shorter than state average

— 31.9% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 4.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.6%), carpooled (13.3%), walked (4.3%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (6.7%)



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Hood River County

– Average commute time: 18.8 minutes

— #2,532 longest among all counties nationwide

— 21.3% shorter than state average

— 31.9% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 16.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 9.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (68.1%), carpooled (12.2%), walked (7.8%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (9.4%)



Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#22. Jackson County

– Average commute time: 18.9 minutes

— #2,515 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.9% shorter than state average

— 31.5% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.2%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 4.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.4%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (1%), worked from home (8%)



Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

#21. Josephine County

– Average commute time: 19 minutes

— #2,492 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.5% shorter than state average

— 31.2% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 12.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.8%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.8%)

Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Coos County

– Average commute time: 19.1 minutes

— #2,479 longest among all counties nationwide

— 20.1% shorter than state average

— 30.8% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.4%

– Worked outside county of residence: 3.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77.4%), carpooled (9.8%), walked (3.5%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.5%)



English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Douglas County

– Average commute time: 19.2 minutes

— #2,458 longest among all counties nationwide

— 19.7% shorter than state average

— 30.4% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 6.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.1%), carpooled (11.3%), walked (2.6%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (5.6%)



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Deschutes County

– Average commute time: 19.5 minutes

— #2,405 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.4% shorter than state average

— 29.3% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 4.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (74.4%), carpooled (9.3%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (0.3%), worked from home (11.2%)



cpaulfell // Shutterstock

#17. Benton County

– Average commute time: 19.6 minutes

— #2,383 longest among all counties nationwide

— 18.0% shorter than state average

— 29.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 7.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 21.1%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (66.5%), carpooled (7.8%), walked (7.9%), public transportation (2.5%), worked from home (6.3%)



USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Tillamook County

– Average commute time: 19.9 minutes

— #2,331 longest among all counties nationwide

— 16.7% shorter than state average

— 27.9% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.7%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 10%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76.7%), carpooled (10%), walked (5.2%), public transportation (0.8%), worked from home (5.6%)

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Morrow County

– Average commute time: 20.1 minutes

— #2,298 longest among all counties nationwide

— 15.9% shorter than state average

— 27.2% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 26.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 25%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.4%), carpooled (13.9%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0.1%), worked from home (5%)



English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Clatsop County

– Average commute time: 20.3 minutes

— #2,268 longest among all counties nationwide

— 15.1% shorter than state average

— 26.4% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 10.9%

– Worked outside county of residence: 4.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (72.7%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (8.1%), public transportation (1.1%), worked from home (4.5%)



Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#13. Lane County

– Average commute time: 20.4 minutes

— #2,246 longest among all counties nationwide

— 14.6% shorter than state average

— 26.1% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 3.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (70.8%), carpooled (11%), walked (4.7%), public transportation (2.9%), worked from home (6.1%)



Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Linn County

– Average commute time: 22.8 minutes

— #1,758 longest among all counties nationwide

— 4.6% shorter than state average

— 17.4% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.6%

– Worked outside county of residence: 33.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.3%), carpooled (11.2%), walked (2.2%), public transportation (0.2%), worked from home (5%)



Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

#11. Wheeler County

– Average commute time: 24 minutes

— #1,486 longest among all counties nationwide

— 0.4% longer than state average

— 13.0% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 5.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 21.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 20.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (56%), carpooled (18.5%), walked (15.3%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (8.1%)

Edmund Garman // Flickr

#10. Marion County

– Average commute time: 24.2 minutes

— #1,451 longest among all counties nationwide

— 1.3% longer than state average

— 12.3% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.8%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 17.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 21.8%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77%), carpooled (11.6%), walked (2.7%), public transportation (1.7%), worked from home (5.1%)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Sherman County

– Average commute time: 24.5 minutes

— #1,363 longest among all counties nationwide

— 2.5% longer than state average

— 11.2% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.7%

– Worked outside county of residence: 25%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (77%), carpooled (5.6%), walked (4.9%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (10.2%)



M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Washington County

– Average commute time: 25.2 minutes

— #1,205 longest among all counties nationwide

— 5.4% longer than state average

— 8.7% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 1.4%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 12.8%

– Worked outside county of residence: 26.9%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (73.3%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (6.1%), worked from home (6.6%)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Jefferson County

– Average commute time: 25.7 minutes

— #1,109 longest among all counties nationwide

— 7.5% longer than state average

— 6.9% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.6%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 19.2%

– Worked outside county of residence: 30.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75.4%), carpooled (14.3%), walked (2.8%), public transportation (0.9%), worked from home (5.7%)



Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Polk County

– Average commute time: 25.8 minutes

— #1,087 longest among all counties nationwide

— 7.9% longer than state average

— 6.5% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.9%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 13.0%

– Worked outside county of residence: 55.7%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.5%), carpooled (9.7%), walked (3.6%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (6.4%)

M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Yamhill County

– Average commute time: 26.1 minutes

— #1,031 longest among all counties nationwide

— 9.2% longer than state average

— 5.4% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 18.3%

– Worked outside county of residence: 35.3%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (75%), carpooled (10.5%), walked (5.5%), public transportation (0.7%), worked from home (5.9%)



Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#4. Multnomah County

– Average commute time: 27 minutes

— #868 longest among all counties nationwide

— 13.0% longer than state average

— 2.2% shorter than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.1%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 11.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 17.2%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (60.1%), carpooled (8.9%), walked (5.2%), public transportation (11.8%), worked from home (7.8%)



Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Crook County

– Average commute time: 27.9 minutes

— #724 longest among all counties nationwide

— 16.7% longer than state average

— 1.1% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 4.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 20.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 38.5%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (79.4%), carpooled (12.7%), walked (2.4%), public transportation (0%), worked from home (4.3%)



Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Clackamas County

– Average commute time: 29.2 minutes

— #536 longest among all counties nationwide

— 22.2% longer than state average

— 5.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 2.3%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 15.5%

– Worked outside county of residence: 47.6%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (76%), carpooled (8.6%), walked (2.1%), public transportation (3%), worked from home (8.4%)



Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Columbia County

– Average commute time: 33.9 minutes

— #144 longest among all counties nationwide

— 41.8% longer than state average

— 22.8% longer than national average

– Workers with 90+ minute commute: 3.0%

– Left for work from 12 a.m. to 6 a.m.: 25.1%

– Worked outside county of residence: 46%

– Means of transportation: drove alone (78.3%), carpooled (11.4%), walked (2%), public transportation (0.5%), worked from home (6.6%)

