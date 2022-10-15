

San José Public Library // Flickr

Oregon has 62 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.

As more schools integrate technology into the classroom, the need for fast, reliable internet is even greater. In 2020, the FCC upped the bandwidth minimum to 1 Mbps per student—10 times faster than the previous minimum. Nearly 6 in 10 school districts met or exceeded that benchmark in 2021—a 25% increase year over year, according to an analysis from Connect K-12.

Still, nearly 28 million U.S. students lack adequate internet speeds to effectively and regularly engage in digital classroom learning.

Stacker compiled a list of school districts in Oregon with the slowest internet speeds using data from Connect K-12. School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps. Ties are broken by the number of students in the school district.

#10. Redmond School District 2 J

– Bandwidth per student: 0.28 Mbps

– Total students: 6,508

– Cost per Mbps: $2.75

– Total monthly cost: $4,126.75

#9. Astoria School District 1 C

– Bandwidth per student: 0.26 Mbps

– Total students: 1,929

– Cost per Mbps: $17.85

– Total monthly cost: $8,924.00

#8. Forest Grove School District 15

– Bandwidth per student: 0.2 Mbps

– Total students: 5,990

– Cost per Mbps: $8.35

– Total monthly cost: $8,346.00

#7. Mcminnville School District 40

– Bandwidth per student: 0.19 Mbps

– Total students: 6,550

– Cost per Mbps: $5.4

– Total monthly cost: $5,400.00

#6. Gaston School District 511J

– Bandwidth per student: 0.18 Mbps

– Total students: 549

– Cost per Mbps: $34

– Total monthly cost: $3,400.00

#5. Klamath County School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.16 Mbps

– Total students: 6,027

– Cost per Mbps: $6.13

– Total monthly cost: $4,900.00

#4. John Day School District 3

– Bandwidth per student: 0.14 Mbps

– Total students: 582

– Cost per Mbps: $0

– Total monthly cost: $0.00

#3. Nestucca Valley School District 101

– Bandwidth per student: 0.1 Mbps

– Total students: 490

– Cost per Mbps: $96

– Total monthly cost: $4,800.00

#2. Bend/La Pine Unified School District

– Bandwidth per student: 0.08 Mbps

– Total students: 18,326

– Cost per Mbps: $1.1

– Total monthly cost: $1,100.00

#1. Phoenix-Talent School District 4

– Bandwidth per student: 0.04 Mbps

– Total students: 2,491

– Cost per Mbps: $58.77

– Total monthly cost: $5,877.00