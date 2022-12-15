Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Portland, Oregon
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Portland, Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.
Francesco Scatena // Shutterstock
#30. Cartographers and photogrammetrists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $78,690
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,510
– Employment: 12,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($104,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,720)
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock
#29. Web developers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $79,910
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,110
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,320
– Employment: 84,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#28. Architects, except landscape and naval
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $83,190
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,500
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,900
– Employment: 100,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)
Reeta Asmai // UC Davis
#27. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $84,520
– #48 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,020
– Employment: 17,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)
Canva
#26. Statisticians
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $84,940
– #53 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 350
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,450
– Employment: 31,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#25. Software quality assurance analysts and testers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $89,860
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,000
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,710
– Employment: 190,120
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)
PR Image Factory // Shutterstock
#24. Operations research analysts
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $90,290
– #54 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,180
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,830
– Employment: 98,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)
— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock
#23. Network and computer systems administrators
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $94,470
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $91,250
– Employment: 316,760
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)
Canva
#22. Civil engineers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $95,020
– #90 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,410
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy
#21. Chemical engineers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $95,300
– #91 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 24,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)
— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)
Canva
#20. Environmental engineers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $95,710
– #94 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,220
– Employment: 42,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)
BDUK fibre // flickr
#19. Electronics engineers, except computer
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $95,880
– #138 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,000
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,490
– Employment: 107,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)
— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)
Canva
#18. Mechanical engineers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $98,220
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,630
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,000
– Employment: 278,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)
— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#17. Database administrators
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $99,770
– #35 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 600
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,550
– Employment: 85,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)
IBM Research // Flickr
#16. Aerospace engineers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $102,380
– #59 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,970
– Employment: 56,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)
— Boulder, CO ($148,990)
Canva
#15. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $102,550
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,450
– Employment: 7,370
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($152,290)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)
— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#14. Industrial engineers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $103,470
– #47 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,200
– Employment: 293,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)
— Midland, TX ($129,440)
— Billings, MT ($126,170)
PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock
#13. Computer programmers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $104,000
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,650
– Employment: 152,610
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)
— Dalton, GA ($123,500)
Canva
#12. Electrical engineers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $105,640
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $107,890
– Employment: 186,020
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)
Canva
#11. Computer systems analysts
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $107,010
– #26 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
dokurose // Shutterstock
#10. Actuaries
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $110,900
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,300
– Employment: 23,040
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)
Canva
#9. Materials engineers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $111,370
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $101,950
– Employment: 21,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boulder, CO ($135,680)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)
EU2017EE // Flickr
#8. Information security analysts
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $112,270
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,010
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,270
– Employment: 157,220
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)
Canva
#7. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $113,120
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $99,700
– Employment: 22,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)
Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock
#6. Data scientists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $118,520
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,050
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,660
– Employment: 105,980
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)
Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock
#5. Software developers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $118,830
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 15,630
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,990
– Employment: 1,364,180
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)
IBM Research // Flickr
#4. Computer network architects
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $119,170
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,650
– Employment: 168,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)
— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#3. Database architects
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $122,780
– #33 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,840
– Employment: 50,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)
SeventyFour // Shutterstock
#2. Computer hardware engineers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $136,800
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 7,430
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,230
– Employment: 73,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#1. Computer and information research scientists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
– Annual mean salary: $169,180
– #5 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,650
– Employment: 30,840
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)
