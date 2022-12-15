

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Portland, Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “architecture and engineering occupations” or “computer and mathematical occupations” were considered. Keep reading to discover the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in your city.

Francesco Scatena // Shutterstock

#30. Cartographers and photogrammetrists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $78,690

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,510

– Employment: 12,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($104,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,720)



Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#29. Web developers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $79,910

– #57 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,320

– Employment: 84,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,430)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($111,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($110,880)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#28. Architects, except landscape and naval

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $83,190

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,500

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,900

– Employment: 100,400

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($120,430)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($115,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,780)



Reeta Asmai // UC Davis

#27. Bioengineers and biomedical engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $84,520

– #48 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,020

– Employment: 17,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Flagstaff, AZ ($151,560)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($122,950)

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($120,340)



Canva

#26. Statisticians

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $84,940

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,450

– Employment: 31,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($125,860)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#25. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $89,860

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,710

– Employment: 190,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,360)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,640)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($122,750)



PR Image Factory // Shutterstock

#24. Operations research analysts

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $90,290

– #54 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,830

– Employment: 98,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($164,730)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($127,330)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($118,710)



Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#23. Network and computer systems administrators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $94,470

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,250

– Employment: 316,760

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($135,440)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,370)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($110,930)



Canva

#22. Civil engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $95,020

– #90 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)



Bradley Evans // U.S. Navy

#21. Chemical engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $95,300

– #91 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 24,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($173,640)

— Anchorage, AK ($159,010)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($152,820)

Canva

#20. Environmental engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $95,710

– #94 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,220

– Employment: 42,660

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,470)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($127,160)



BDUK fibre // flickr

#19. Electronics engineers, except computer

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $95,880

– #138 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,000

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,490

– Employment: 107,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($152,060)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,480)

— Idaho Falls, ID ($136,310)



Canva

#18. Mechanical engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $98,220

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,630

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,000

– Employment: 278,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($137,540)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($128,790)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,030)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#17. Database administrators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $99,770

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,550

– Employment: 85,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($123,540)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,280)



IBM Research // Flickr

#16. Aerospace engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $102,380

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,970

– Employment: 56,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($166,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,490)

— Boulder, CO ($148,990)

Canva

#15. Mining and geological engineers, including mining safety engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $102,550

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,450

– Employment: 7,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($152,290)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($150,970)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($149,070)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#14. Industrial engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $103,470

– #47 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,400

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,200

– Employment: 293,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($142,770)

— Midland, TX ($129,440)

— Billings, MT ($126,170)



PIYAWAT WONGOPASS // Shutterstock

#13. Computer programmers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $104,000

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $96,650

– Employment: 152,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,220)

— Dalton, GA ($123,500)



Canva

#12. Electrical engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $105,640

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,300

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,890

– Employment: 186,020

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($148,870)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($133,640)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($124,680)



Canva

#11. Computer systems analysts

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $107,010

– #26 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,620

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

dokurose // Shutterstock

#10. Actuaries

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $110,900

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,300

– Employment: 23,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($245,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,550)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($144,320)



Canva

#9. Materials engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $111,370

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,950

– Employment: 21,530

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boulder, CO ($135,680)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($134,720)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($129,400)



EU2017EE // Flickr

#8. Information security analysts

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $112,270

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,270

– Employment: 157,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($150,820)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($149,250)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($135,080)



Canva

#7. Health and safety engineers, except mining safety engineers and inspectors

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $113,120

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,700

– Employment: 22,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($127,700)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,690)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($122,770)



Chaay_Tee // Shutterstock

#6. Data scientists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $118,520

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,050

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,660

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($135,900)

Roman Samborskyi // Shutterstock

#5. Software developers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $118,830

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 15,630

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,990

– Employment: 1,364,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($158,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($148,220)



IBM Research // Flickr

#4. Computer network architects

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $119,170

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,210

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,650

– Employment: 168,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($177,600)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,900)

— Rapid City, SD ($145,810)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#3. Database architects

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $122,780

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,840

– Employment: 50,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($187,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,830)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($156,530)



SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#2. Computer hardware engineers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $136,800

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,430

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,230

– Employment: 73,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,210)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,320)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,580)



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#1. Computer and information research scientists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $169,180

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,650

– Employment: 30,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($209,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($202,020)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($183,750)

