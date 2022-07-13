Best minigolf in every state
Alabama: Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf, Gulf Shores
Alaska: Putters Wild, Anchorage
Arizona: Glow Putt Mini Golf, Scottsdale
Arkansas: Big Rock Mini Golf & Fun Park, Little Rock
California: Golf Gardens Miniature Golf, Avalon
Colorado: Adventure Golf & Raceway, Westminster
Connecticut: Matterhorn Mini Golf, Canton
Delaware: Riverwalk Mini Golf, Wilmington
Florida: Congo River Golf, Orlando
Georgia: 2nd Story Entertainment, Blue Ridge
Hawaii: Kauai Mini Golf & Botanical Gardens, Kilauea
Idaho: Outback Golf Park, Pocatello
Illinois: Par-King Skill Golf, Lincolnshire
Indiana: Walther’s Golf & Fun, Evansville
Iowa: Pirate Putt, Council Bluffs
Kansas: Field Station Dinosaurs, Derby
Kentucky: Maggie’s Jungle Golf & Jungle Run, Gilbertsville
Louisiana: City Putt, New Orleans
Maine: Schooner Miniature Golf, Saco
Maryland: Embers Island Miniature Golf, Ocean City
Massachusetts: Pirate’s Cove, South Yarmouth
Michigan: Miners Falls Mini Golf, Munising
Minnesota: Wildwedge Golf, Mini Golf, and Maze, Pequot Lakes
Mississippi: Bananas Mini-Golf & Arcade, Gulfport
Missouri: Greatest Adventures Mini Golf, Branson
Montana: Golfing to the Sun Mini Golf, West Glacier
Nebraska: Outlaw Pizza, Ponca
Nevada: Twilight Zone by Monster Mini Golf, Las Vegas
New Hampshire: Chucksters, Hooksett
New Jersey: Congo Falls Adventure Golf, Ocean City
New Mexico: Hinkle Fun Center, Albuquerque
New York: Shipwreck Amusements, Cortland
North Carolina: Patio Playground Putt-Putt, Topsail Beach
North Dakota: The Putt District, Minot
Ohio: Alien Vacation Mini Golf Attraction, Medina
Oklahoma: Brickopolis, Oklahoma City
Oregon: Glowing Greens, Portland
Pennsylvania: Village Greens Miniature Golf, Strasburg
Rhode Island: Mulligan’s Island Golf & Entertainment, Cranston
South Carolina: Pirate’s Island Adventure Golf, Hilton Head
South Dakota: Putz n Glo Black Light Mini Golf, Rapid City
Tennessee: Toy Box Mini Golf, Pigeon Forge
Texas: Peter Pan Mini Golf, Austin
Utah: Fiesta Fun Family Fun Center, St. George
Vermont: Champ’s Trading Post Extreme Mini Golf, Addison
Virginia: Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf, Williamsburg
Washington: Flatstick Pub, Seattle
Washington DC: Swingers The Crazy Golf Club, Dupont Circle
West Virginia: Mountain State Miniature Golf, Beckley
Wisconsin: Red Putter Mini Golf, Ephraim
