Gresham middle school student struck, killed

GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) -- Police say a driver hit and killed a middle school student in Gresham as he walked to school Monday morning.

Gresham police Sgt. Tom Walker says the 11-year-old Dexter McCarty Middle School student was hit in a marked crosswalk on Southeast Hogan Road.

Walker says a traffic light was in his favor at the time of the crash.

The driver who hit the boy pulled over and has cooperated with investigators, Walker said. The driver was not in custody Monday morning.

The boy died at the scene. Neither the boy nor the driver has been publicly identified.