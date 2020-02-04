Program note: State of the Union pre-empts KTVZ’s 6, 7 p.m. newscasts
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- President Trump's State of the Union address will air Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. on NewsChannel 21 and Fox Central Oregon.
As a result, NewsChannel 26 at Six and Seven will be pre-empted.
Please join us for our other evening newscasts on Fox at 4 p.m. and on KTVZ at 5 p.m., as well as our late-night 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts.
Comments
1 Comment
No-No-No !!!
How are any of us in Central Oregon going to make it through the evening hours without KTVZ’s hate filled diatribes of the “bad man orange’ in the White House ?
You can’t really expect the thousands that reside in our small communities to “turn out the lights” not knowing when the President will engage in a nuclear attack on NK- or that he won’t declare martial law and confiscate the front door keys to McDonalds nationwide- or the possibility that the cookie grabber in chief will declare himself “Time Magazine” Person of the Year- from 2020 forward !
KTVZ’s unfair position here- is to force us all into a two hour lecture about all that is right with our economy- our constitution- our national security- about America in general… and Gawd Knows We Can’t Have That !
Awhhh- Awhhh !!!