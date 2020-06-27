Oregon reports 277 new COVID-19 cases, 7 in C.O.; total count tops 8,000

Top Stories

One shy of record count on June 16; new death reported, for total of 202

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 202, along with a near-record 277 new cases, pushing the total past 8,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 8,094 cases, along with 219,529 negative results.

The 277 cases is one shy of the daily record 278 cases reported on June 16. There have been 1,349 cases in the past week, according to HA figures

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (3), Jefferson (3), Josephine (2), Lake (1), Lane (14), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (12), Marion (32), Morrow (5), Multnomah (59), Polk (2), Umatilla (56), Union (11), Wasco (2), Washington (44), Yamhill (4).

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

Oregon’s 202nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on June 21, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on June 22. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.

Correction: On Friday, OHA erroneously reported that Oregon’s 202nd COVID-19 death was a woman who tested positive on June 22. We regret the error. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon is 202.

Note:

One case previously reported in Jackson County was determined to not to be a case; county case counts have been adjusted to reflect this change.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Negative tests 3 Baker 1 0 466 Benton 82 5 5996 Clackamas 681 24 21,297 Clatsop 48 0 2,255 Columbia 28 0 2,552 Coos 40 0 2,521 Crook 10 0 971 Curry 7 0 650 Deschutes 162 0 10,044 Douglas 38 0 4,713 Gilliam 0 0 87 Grant 1 0 182 Harney 1 0 380 Hood River 88 0 2,225 Jackson 97 0 11,324 Jefferson 94 0 1,843 Josephine 30 1 3,908 Klamath 111 0 4,670 Lake 13 0 233 Lane 136 3 21,436 Lincoln 307 2 4,485 Linn 140 9 6,597 Malheur 85 1 1,300 Marion 1,432 41 15,968 Morrow 53 1 419 Multnomah 2,087 69 46,937 Polk 136 12 2,753 Sherman 1 0 140 Tillamook 7 0 1,169 Umatilla 419 4 3,231 Union 320 1 1,463 Wallowa 8 0 409 Wasco 60 1 2,076 Washington 1,258 20 29,821 Wheeler 0 0 116 Yamhill 113 8 4,892 Total 8,094 202 219,529

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

COVID-19 Update moving to interactive dashboard

Starting Monday, the Oregon COVID-19 Update will be published in a new, interactive format as part of OHA’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

The new COVID-19 Update will contain the same information, will look similar, and will move from a static PDF to an interactive Tableau dashboard.

Here are a few things to note about the change:

The COVID-19 Update dashboard will be updated Monday-Friday at noon. It will not be updated on Saturday and Sunday.

On Monday the COVID-19 Update dashboard will report the cumulative total of statewide case counts and deaths, reflecting data from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 12:00 a.m. Sunday.

The COVID-19 Update will be archived daily along with historic updates, on the OHA website.

