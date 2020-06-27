Skip to Content
Oregon reports 277 new COVID-19 cases, 7 in C.O.; total count tops 8,000

Oregon coronavirus MGN
MGN

One shy of record count on June 16; new death reported, for total of 202

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 202, along with a near-record 277 new cases, pushing the total past 8,000, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 8,094 cases, along with 219,529 negative results.

The 277 cases is one shy of the daily record 278 cases reported on June 16. There have been 1,349 cases in the past week, according to HA figures

The new cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (3), Jefferson (3), Josephine (2), Lake (1), Lane (14), Lincoln (2), Linn (4), Malheur (12), Marion (32), Morrow (5), Multnomah (59), Polk (2), Umatilla (56), Union (11), Wasco (2), Washington (44), Yamhill (4).

See table below for total cases, deaths and negative tests by county.

Oregon’s 202nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on June 21, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on June 22. His place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying medical conditions.

Correction: On Friday, OHA erroneously reported that Oregon’s 202nd COVID-19 death was a woman who tested positive on June 22. We regret the error. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon is 202.

Note:

  • One case previously reported in Jackson County was determined to not to be a case; county case counts have been adjusted to reflect this change.
CountyCases 1Total deaths 2Negative tests 3
Baker10466
Benton8255996
Clackamas6812421,297
Clatsop4802,255
Columbia2802,552
Coos4002,521
Crook100971
Curry70650
Deschutes162010,044
Douglas3804,713
Gilliam0087
Grant10182
Harney10380
Hood River8802,225
Jackson97011,324
Jefferson9401,843
Josephine3013,908
Klamath11104,670
Lake130233
Lane136321,436
Lincoln30724,485
Linn14096,597
Malheur8511,300
Marion1,4324115,968
Morrow531419
Multnomah2,0876946,937
Polk136122,753
Sherman10140
Tillamook701,169
Umatilla41943,231
Union32011,463
Wallowa80409
Wasco6012,076
Washington1,2582029,821
Wheeler00116
Yamhill11384,892
Total8,094202219,529

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 - This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

COVID-19 Update moving to interactive dashboard

Starting Monday, the Oregon COVID-19 Update will be published in a new, interactive format as part of OHA’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

The new COVID-19 Update will contain the same information, will look similar, and will move from a static PDF to an interactive Tableau dashboard.

Here are a few things to note about the change:

  • The COVID-19 Update dashboard will be updated Monday-Friday at noon. It will not be updated on Saturday and Sunday.
  • On Monday the COVID-19 Update dashboard will report the cumulative total of statewide case counts and deaths, reflecting data from 12:01 a.m. Friday to 12:00 a.m. Sunday.
  • The COVID-19 Update will be archived daily along with historic updates, on the OHA website.

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

