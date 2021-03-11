Cowboy up? Sisters Rodeo dates are set, but event is still in jeopardy

Top Stories

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After it was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020, the 80th Sisters Rodeo's dates are set.

However, its certainty is still a question.

Sisters Rodeo President Curt Kallberg said Thursday they are planning for the best.

"It's not something you can either have or not have, so we're planning to have it,” Kallberg said.

The rodeo is set for June 9-13, and Kallberg said preparation for the rodeo never stopped.

"It requires work almost year-round to pull it off for the one weekend that we have it,” Kallberg said.

The Sisters Rodeo plans to follow all COVID guidelines laid out by the state and the Professional Rodeo and Cowboys Association, including mask enforcement and social distancing.

While Kallberg expects the rodeo standsto be safely filled come June, if they don't get their liquor license, they could lose out on two of their biggest sponsors.

"And it's a key piece of our rodeo, because of the sponsorship that we get from Crown Royal and Coors beer,” Kallberg said. “And without that, we really can't have a rodeo."

The Sisters Chamber of Commerce has sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown, asking for a timeline of when the rodeo and their OLCC liquor license will be approved.

The city of Sisters is also planning to send a letter to the governor, asking for clear guidelines to help plan major summer events in their area.

The city hopes to have those guidelines by April 1.

Kallberg said the rodeo brings in millions of dollars to the community and is normally the start of the tourist season in Sisters.

"When you don't have it, it's just devastating to all your members in your community,” Kallberg said. “I think that the response will be outstanding, and people just can't wait to get out and enjoy themselves again."