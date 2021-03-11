Talks with mediator fail to resolve week-old St. Charles Bend medical techs strike

Top Stories

Hospital agreed to no new dates for negotiations, union says

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- "Long hours" of talks with a federal mediator Wednesday failed to resolve a strike by 150 medical tech workers at St. Charles Bend, now entering its second week, their union said Thursday.

Here's the full statement from the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. We have reached out to St. Charles for comment:

After Long Hours Bargaining, St. Charles Refuses to Settle Contract

Despite entering our 8th day of the strike at St. Charles, the hospital was unwilling to settle the contract in mediated negotiations with the union.

BEND, Ore. -- Yesterday, the striking medical professionals at St. Charles met with management to negotiate for the first time since December 3rd. Despite the 10-day notice of the strike commencing, the hospital refused to bargain until March 10th, a full week into the walkout. Despite the union offering reasonable proposals that would have ended the strike and secured an agreement, management refused to move on key issues such as transparent wage increases.

“We have done everything we can to settle this contract and end this strike, but St. Charles leadership is dangerously out of touch with the people taking care of our community,” says Sam Potter, an organizer with OFNHP. “Every day that they prolong this strike, they are making a conscious decision to put our families, our community, in danger rather than pay their employees fair wages.”

In recent days, doctors and nurses inside the hospital have begun to raise concerns over the conditions that patients are facing. “There are only two technicians that even know how to use the equipment I was going to use for the case. And frankly, I didn’t feel safe with a bunch of temps coming in,” said Dr. Priscilla Pang, a pediatric neurosurgeon at the hospital. “It’s frustrating that, from a physician’s side of things, we are having to take that into account when we’re thinking about the safety of our patients,” she said. “It’s in everybody’s interest for St. Charles to support these [striking] workers.”

The nurses at St. Charles have raised serious concerns about how the hospital has handled negotiations. “The claim that the ‘hospital is open and providing care as usual’ made by hospital administration is not accurate, and it is simply impossible given the current circumstances. There are replacement surgical and radiology technicians on site, but they are not trained to the level that our native techs are as to the equipment, policies, best practices, and staff,” says Corey Sattler, an RN at St. Charles. Support from other healthcare professions has increased, including a recent statement from the physicians of the Pacific Northwest Hospital Medicine Association, calling on the hospital to end the strike and respect the striking workers.

The union is ready and available to negotiate at any time the hospital allows, but hospital management has not set additional dates. The moment an agreement is met the striking workers will go back to their jobs supporting patients. These frontline providers are calling on management to do the right thing for both staff and patients, and settle this contract. The strike will continue as long as necessary to reach a fair agreement.