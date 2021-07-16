C.O. RV parks see surge of interest, with full lots and long waitlists

Top Stories

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- RV parks in Central Oregon say this summer has been one of their busiest seasons ever.

Several parks have told NewsChannel 21 RV interest hit a new peak last summer during the pandemic -- and has increased even more this summer.

One RV park employee says the combination of people wanting to travel while COVID-safe and the flexibility of remote working could be possible factors leading to the strong interest.

The parks say their lots have been booked and full all summer long, with a waitlist and current spot holders asking to extend their time.

Noah Chast will have more on the busy season from the Expo Center RV Park, tonight on NewsChannel 21.