13 C. Oregon teams advancing in playoffs with chance to capture a state title

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- When Oregon's high school fall sports playoffs started last weekend, more than 20 Central Oregon teams began their quest for a state title.

A few days later, and 13 teams are left across boys and girls soccer, volleyball and football.

Later tonight three boys soccer teams will be in action: Summit, Ridgeview and Sisters.

NewsChannel 21's Jordan Williams will be live this evening at Summit High School as the No. 1-eeded boys soccer team hosts Franklin High from Portland.