Madras man sentenced to 13-plus years in prison in Hwy. 361 DUII crash that killed Metolius woman

Judge revokes driver's license for life

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Madras man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for a January 2022 head-on drunk-driving crash south of Madras that claimed the life of a 56-year-old Metolius woman.

Sergio Suarez-Sanchez, 37, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and DUII in the Jan. 17, 2022 crash that killed AnnaMarie Wallace. He was sentenced Friday by Jefferson County Circuit Judge Annette Hillman.

Suarez-Sanchez initially faced five charges, but second-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal mischief charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Oregon State Police said Suarez-Sanchez was heading south on the highway when he crossed into the oncoming lanes and his SUV collided head-on with a pickup in which Wallace was riding. Both drivers also were injured.

Troopers said open containers of alcohol were found at the crash scene, and that Suarez-Sanchez was on parole, with a requirement not to consume alcohol.

At a hearing last year in which Hillman denied bail for Suarez-Sanchez, a lawyer representing the victim’s family noted that his blood-alcohol level after the crash was measured at .96, well above the .08 legal limit.

The judge on Friday also signed a lifetime revocation of Suarez-Sanchez’s driving privileges.