Climbing fest set to return to Smith Rock State Park

The three-day event Oct. 1-3 is for climbers of all ages and abilities. It's a fundraiser for the American Alpine Club, and benefits the park's trails too!

News release:

American Alpine Club’s Craggin’ Classic series is back in the PNW. The Smith Rock Craggin’ Classic will be happening October 1st to 3rd at Smith Rock State Park in Terrebonne. Smith Rock is known as the birthplace of North American sport climbing and is a major part of how the sport has evolved into what it is today. We are uniting climbers and mountain enthusiasts in this idyllic area for a weekend of climbing clinics, games, yoga, food and camping. As a fundraising event we bring in support from all over the country to put a dynamic climbing festival together. There will be a slew of fun activities to choose from as well as chances to bring home some sweet new gear. The event will be a great time for all in addition to directly supporting and funding the American Alpine Club’s mission to share and support our passion for climbing and respect for the places we climb.

The festival begins Friday afternoon just a short walk from Smith Rock (9025 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne, OR) and kicks off at the vendor village with a cocktail hour, games and free beer. The night continues with exclusive showings, one by alpinist Graham Zimmerman and a Reel Rock rewind.

On Saturday, get fueled up for climbing with free breakfast from Climbers for Christ. Climbing clinics will be held from 9:00am to 3:00pm. The clinics are taught by professional athletes that want to help bring your climbing to the next level. One free option is the Smith Rock Climbing History Walking tour with Alan Watts, the man who wrote the most widely used Smith Rock climbing guide. Other clinics still available for purchase are; Gym to Crag, Building your own Training Program, LGBTQ+ Climbers Tool Box, and Mentality and Mental Health in Climbing. If you choose not to attend a clinic there is still tons of climbing at Smith Rock! Weekend passes are $45, clinics are $80.

Saturday night's schedule is full of festivities, starting off with another cocktail hour. Our donors have given us amazing prizes for attendees to win at the raffle and silent auction. For a fun memento bring your old climbing rope to create a DIY rope rug. Once it gets dark and the games die down, Tommy Caldwell will be returning to speak on climber advocacy and Jordan Cannon is showing his film, “Free as can Be”. The night will end with a dance party!

Sunday is the final day. Wake up for sunrise yoga or fill up on another free breakfast by Climbers for Christ. To give back to the park for allowing us to have this wonderful event there will be a Trash Dash run by Tuesdays for Trash to end the festival.

The American Alpine Club is excited for this annual festival to return to Smith Rock. We hope to see you there!

You can register @ americanalpineclub.org/smith-rock-cc