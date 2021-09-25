Del Rio Port of Entry in Texas to reopen more than a week after migrant surge
CNN
By Rosa Flores, Conor Powell and Ray Sanchez, CNN
The Del Rio Port of Entry in Texas was to reopen to vehicle traffic Saturday afternoon after a week-long shutdown prompted by a surge of migrants along the border with Mexico.
Vehicle and pedestrian traffic was to resume at 4 p.m. local time Saturday, and cargo traffic was to restart on Monday morning, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
The popular port of entry connecting the Texas city of Del Rio with Ciudad Acuña in Mexico temporarily closed September 17 after the migrants — many of them Haitian — converged at a makeshift camp under the international bridge to await processing by immigration authorities.
At times the number of migrants topped 14,000.
Bridge traffic was rerouted to the Eagle Pass Port of Entry.
Chaotic scenes at the Del Rio bridge, including border agents on horseback using aggressive tactics against migrants, sparked anger from both local and federal officials and a border crisis for the Biden administration.
After several days of living in squalid conditions under the bridge, the last remaining migrants began departing the camp Friday on buses for CBP processing centers.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, more than 3,900 Haitians have been moved from the Del Rio camp to CBP custody or other sectors of the border to be processed.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments
7 Comments
Does anyone know why this link- this story- this “partisan report” has been yanked from the Z21 site before it even got off the ground ? I’m always interested in a good “partisan” read ! https://ktvz.com/videos/2021/09/24/draft-report-from-partisan-arizona-review-confirms-biden-defeated-trump-in-maricopa-county-last-november-2/
FACT: Old CNN videos have been expiring on site, as anyone who visits multiple stories would see. One of many issues still addressing with feeds (duplicates etc.)
It’s the typical hit and run cnn tactic to avoid telling the truth.
Fact: over 50K ballots were either invalid, fraudulent or need a closer inspection.
Fact: The voting machines had direct access to the internet.
Here’s the full Arizona senate hearing, cued to Dr Shiva’s presentation (all speakers were excellent):
https://youtu.be/ukitwzb_p44?t=1548
Yep, crooked election. And the dems want to continue the practice.
They just moved them someplace else and then CNN took a picture. Media malfeasance.
If Joe Biden can just put people on buses and move them, why can’t Bend do the same with our homeless?
They had facilities to move them to. Apples and oranges.
They do share some common ground, like being exempt from mask and vax mandates.
It seems like the working middle class citizen is now nothing more than a second class citizen in the eyes of the Tali-Biden regime.
Maybe not apples and oranges, more like Granny Smith and Golden Delicious…