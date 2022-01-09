Skip to Content
Gubernatorial hopeful Nick Kristof visits Bend, meets with union workers

Former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof came to Bend Sunday to speak with union workers concerning issues with affordable housing, vocational education, higher wages, and homelessness amid other things.

Kristof announced he would run for governor of Oregon this year, but last week, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan ruled he did not meet the state's three-year residency requirement to make the ballot. He hopes to have the state Supreme Court overturn that ruling.

