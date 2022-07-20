Skip to Content
Videos
By
Published 7:35 PM

Wolves spotted on wildlife cam in southern Deschutes County

A wolf pack has claimed an area including both Deschutes and Klamath counties as its home. ODFW officials say to keep your pets on a leash, and stay away from any wold pups you might see.

Article Topic Follows: Videos
Author Profile Photo

Lee Anderson

Lee Anderson is an anchor and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Lee here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content