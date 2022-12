The Crook County Sheriff's Office says it arrested one of its most wanted suspects over the holiday weekend -- the Grinch! The Grinch was arrested on Christmas Eve after a complaint about a red sleigh pulled by a small "tan-colored" dog named Max in traffic.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.