Bend’s Holm Made Toffee Co. takes trifecta of awards at the Oregon Chocolate Festival in Ashland

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Holm Made Toffee Co. proved to be a triple threat at the 19th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival over the weekend in Ashland.

Featuring a wide selection of over 50 exhibitors, artisan chocolatiers and confectioners from across the West Coast, Holm Made Toffee walked away with a win in three categories:

People’s Choice Award – voted by festival attendees

Best Chocolate Candy – voted by festival judges

Best in Show – voted by festival judges

Sarah Masoni, a Director at Oregon State University’s Food Innovation Center and one of three official festival judges, had this to say about the weekend event:

“The 19th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival was a gathering of chocolate experts from around the state, and being there as a judge was a great honor. Seeing Holm Made Toffee there and being able to judge their products in the candy category blindly, to find out they were selected as the best in the category was great fun. Congratulations to Holm Made Toffee for their Best in Show award. Your dedication to community and your kind-hearted presence does not go unnoticed in the chocolate community in Oregon! Congratulations, a well deserved recognition.”

These three awards follow last year’s “Best Chocolate Candy" win, totaling 13 wins for the Holms in a 10-year span of attending the festival.

“Randi Holm, the Chief Toffee Officer at Holm Made Toffee Co. has mastered the craft of toffee making!” says Karolina Lavagnino, the Festival Founder and Coordinator. “Each season, she comes up with yet another delightful new flavor that everyone craves! Combine her creativity and execution with her superb branding, and we have a triple winner at this year’s 19th annual Oregon Chocolate Festival! Randi’s passion shows in everything she does. I am thrilled it’s been noticed by the judges and consumers attending this event.”

Randi Holm is quick to also recognize her staff as a large part of Holm Made Toffee’s success. “Our products are handmade and very labor intensive. Couple that with a few hard years of supply chain issues, cost of goods inflation, etc., and it has been difficult to survive as a small business. I am fortunate to have an amazing team that has stuck around through all the ups and downs and have helped lead us to these wins.”

Founded in 2007, Holm Made Toffee Co. is a family owned artisan confectioner located in Bend, OR. Holm Made Toffee Co. crafts their candy in traditional handmade batches, utilizing Oregon grown hazelnuts and ingredients sourced from the Pacific Northwest. For additional information please visit www.holmmadetoffee.com or contact Randi Holm at 541.610.3173.