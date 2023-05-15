Quartz Park is open at the end of the Dry Canyon
Redmond's newest park serves a dual purpose; it's a park with traditional and eco-friendly playgrounds, and it's part of the Dry Canyon Trail.
Redmond's newest park serves a dual purpose; it's a park with traditional and eco-friendly playgrounds, and it's part of the Dry Canyon Trail.
KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.