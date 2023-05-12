City of Redmond ready to cut ribbon Monday on new Quartz Park at south end of Dry Canyon

REDMOND, Ore (KTVZ) – The City of Redmond is cutting the ribbon on its new Quartz Park Monday afternoon and is inviting families and park enthusiasts to attend and check it out.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in the Quartz Park pavilion at 2001 SW Quartz Avenue on Monday at 4 p.m. Mayor Ed Fitch and Parks Committee Chairman Alan Ewert will host the ceremony.

Parks Planner and Project Manager Maria Ramirez will conduct a walking tour of the new 6.5-acre park complex at the conclusion of the ribbon-cutting.

In September 2019, the City of Redmond Parks Committee embarked on fulfilling the Parks Master Plan vision of a establishing a new neighborhood park at the south entrance into Redmond's Dry Canyon Park system.

The Quartz Park design process was led by SZABO Landscape Architecture and involved a series of public workshops, stakeholder forums, and virtual open houses.

The process resulted in a park with gathering spaces, adult and children play areas, enhanced parking and restroom facilities, improved circulation and pathway system, shade pavilion, bikes skills course, as well as landscaped and natural open spaces.

“The amenities at Quartz Park align with the public’s hope. Many expressed a strong desire for a hybrid park, providing both natural and developed features,” states Ramirez. “I believe we accomplished the desired balance, while also building a new gathering space for the community and connectivity in the Dry Canyon.”

The City of Redmond Parks and Facilities Division maintains 26 developed parks, 3.8 miles of Dry Canyon Trail, more than 250 acres of undeveloped open space and a 20-acre cemetery.

To learn more about the project or other City of Redmond parks projects and/or programs, please contact Maria Ramirez, Parks Planner and Project Manager at 541-504-2003 or maria.ramirez@redmondoregon.gov.