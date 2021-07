Local Videos

The Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly is offering a Good Deeds program that will help property owners find and remove dated clauses in deeds that say it can't be owned by a minority, or other exclusionary language. The link to the tools is at https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1sJrBNcvYtD_B51t_ditAai5kzYFD-gWF?usp=sharing