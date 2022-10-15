About 60 take part in Bend’s first ‘Walk Like MADD’ targeting impaired driving
About 60 people took part in the "Walk Like MADD" event Saturday at Bend's Alpenglow Park. The walk put on by Mothers Against Drunk Driving raises awareness and funds to reduce and hopefully eliminate drunk and drugged driving. This was the first Bend walk for MADD, an organization that promotes youth education programs, public education campaigns and social media messages. People walked for 45 minutes, because MADD says every 45 minutes, there's someone killed by an impaired driver in the U.S.