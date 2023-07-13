Kendall Auto Group provides plenty of pallets of peanut butter to NeighborImpact
Kendall Auto Group provided the results of its yearly Peanut Butter Food Drive - 72 cases worth - to the NeighborImpact Food Bank on Thursday.
