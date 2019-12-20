Cold front moving in

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy Friday night.

Lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s and gusty southerly winds will stay with us until morning.

We are looking at sustained winds up to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

The storm moving in will keep us pretty breezy Saturday.

Ahead of the front, our highs will be around 50 degrees and we will see a chance of rain showers.

Lows will dip to freezing and a little below, so we may see a little snow Saturday night.

Winds will become lighter Sunday, but a chance of mixed showers will be with us through Sunday night, with lows in the mid-20s.

We can expect some partial clearing Monday and Tuesday, but the passage of the front will leave us with cooler temperatures.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s which is a little more normal for this time of the year.

A slight chance of snow showers will return around Thursday.

