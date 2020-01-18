Clearing skies and average temperatures return

Local Forecast

Good evening Central Oregon!

Clearer skies on the way for Sunday with temperatures right around average for this time of the year.

This evening we are looking at winds out of the southeast at 5-10 MPH.Overnight lows are set to drop down into the 20s to low 30s.

We are likely to once again wake up to some slick and icy spots but for Sunday clouds are likely to clear up to star the day.

By the afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

That is right around average for this time of the year.Normal at Roberts Field in Redmond is 43.

Heading into MLK Day we are looking at increasing clouds but things should stay dry with highs in the upper 30s to 40s.

By Tuesday we will start to chances for rain and snow as snow levels rise a bit with these warmer temperatures.

Chances for rain and snow will continue into next weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend Central Oregon!