Snow to rain in C.O.

Local Forecast

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers could carry us into Tuesday night.

Lows will be in the mid 20s to low 30s. Southerly breezes will back off to 5-10 mph.

The heaviest rain is expected Wednesday, but a good chance of showers will stay with us through the rest of the work week and the weekend ahead.

Highs during that time will be in the mid 40s to low 50s and overnight lows will be scattered through the 30s.

Southerly and SW winds will be brisk at times.

The freezing level will be rising to 5,000-6,500 feet beginning Wednesday.

That means that the passes and the lower elevation resorts will see mostly rain during the day and a chance of snow mixing in at night.

Mt. Bachelor could see 6-8" of fresh snow added during the next 24 hours, with as much as 15-20" accumulating by Saturday.

