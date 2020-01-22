A warm, wet pattern

Weather

-GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The current system pushing into the Pacific NW will bring more rain to the coast and the valley, snow to the upper elevations of the cascades and rain to the High Desert. Our highs today will be in the low to mid 40's and southerly winds at 5-15 mph will be a bit gusty for some areas. We will see a slight chance of rain showers tonight as lows dip to the mid to upper 30's, with gentle southerly breezes.

As back-to-back systems move into and through the Pacific NW, we will live with overcast skies and a good chance of rain showers for the next several days. Beginning Tuesday and lasting through the weekend, we will see highs in the low 50's, with rain showers every day. Even when we do cool down going into next week, we will see highs staying in the mid to upper 40's with a chance of showers every day. Beginning Monday, overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30's, so we will also see a chance of snow mixing with the rain.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!