Chilly Monday, but a warm-up is on the way midweek

Weather

Good evening, Central Oregon!

Mostly sunny skies were enjoyed Monday across the region, but with those cooler temperatures hanging around.

This evening, we are looking at relatively calm winds out of the northwest at 5-10 MPH.

Things are likely to cool off quickly, as skies are set to stay clear overnight, with temperatures dipping down into the teens once again.

For Tuesday, we will start things off on a clear note, but more clouds will build in throughout the day.

Highs will be below average again, in the mid to upper 30s.

The average high for this time of the year is 45 degrees at Roberts Field in Redmond.

By the evening, we will see more clouds and an increasing chance for some snow showers.

Wednesday, though, we will see a bit of a warm up, along with rising snow levels, which means chances for rain throughout the day.

Things will continue to warm up by the end of the week, as temperatures will push back into the 50s.

There is a slight chance we could see some rain and snow come Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s through the weekend.

Have a great rest of your Monday, Central Oregon!