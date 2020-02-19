Clouds on the way

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

We'll see a few clouds develop Wednesday night, but mostly clear skies will allow overnight lows to plunge to single digits to mid-teens.

Breezes will stay light out of the southeast.

With fairly high humidity, we will see another frosty morning.

The warmup will continue through Thursday and Friday.

Under sunny to mostly sunny skies, highs will climb into the upper 50s by the end of the work week.

We will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s Saturday.

The cloud cover will thicken quickly and deliver a chance of mixed showers Saturday night and likely stick around through Sunday. Then they will taper off Sunday night.

This brief event will be great for the resorts. Mt. Bachelor is expecting as much as a foot of new snow from Saturday night through Sunday.

We will see some clearing going into next week, putting us under sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 40s Tuesday.