C.O. winds topple tall trees, lines, cut power to 2,600 in Bend

Downed lines spark small brushfire; 2 Bend-area homes hit by trees

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Winds gusting to about 50 mph blew across much of the High Desert on Sunday, toppling trees onto power lines, homes, cars and parking lots and causing two outages affecting about 2,600 Pacific Power customers on the south end of Bend.

One outage was reported shortly after 10 a.m. in the area of Blakely Road and Millbrook Lane, closing Blakely from Powers Road to the south.

Pacific Power's outage map indicated 1,191 customers were affected and power was expected to be restored before 1:30 p.m.

Utility spokesman Tom Gauntt said crews were on scene of the outages and working on isolating and diverting power to restore power to most affected.

A second outage affected 1,369 customers off Brookswood Boulevard, in the area of Calico Road and apparently sparked a small brushfire behind a home.

Several power lines were reported down at the scene, including in the fire area, unconfirmed scanner reports indicated. The utility map indicated it could take until 3 p.m. to restore power there.

Around 11:30 a.m., part of a tall tree fell onto the roof of a home on Navajo Road in Deschutes River Woods, south of Bend. Another tree was reported to have fallen onto a home on O.B. Riley Road in Bend around 12:20 p.m.

In the early afternoon, a tall Ponderosa pine tree that observers noted had been leaning for some time toppled into the parking lot of the Bend-La Pine Education Building off Wall Street in downtown Bend.

South of downtown, meanwhile, another large tree fell onto a car parked near the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Hill Street.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the High Desert and other areas of Oregon and Washington through 1 a.m. Monday, warning of westerly winds 25-35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Wind gusts reached 46 mph shortly before 11 a.m. at Redmond Airport, where the flight status page showed a delayed departure of an Alaska Airline's flight to Seattle. Similar winds were recorded at Bend Airport.

Trees also were falling in other areas of the High Desert, including one in a Prineville backyard. Madras was recording gusts to 52 mph.

The windy front blowing into the state caused other scattered power outages as well.