Spring is here!

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

We will be mostly clear Wednesday night, with light and variable breezes and lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Thursday is the first day of spring, and it will feel just like itshould, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s.

Friday will be equally pleasant, and that will lead us into a very nice weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday will see plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

The next system will push into the Northwest Sunday night and deliver a chance of showers that will stay with us through Monday and Tuesday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, with lows dropping to freezing and a little below.

Some snow may mix with the rain showers, especially at the higher elevations.