A break on the way

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

There's a slight chance of snow showers tonight, with lows in the teens and 20s.

Showers will taper off Wednesday, but we will remain cold.

Highs will be in the high 30s to low 40s and lows will be in the 20s.

Thursday and Friday will stay chilly, in the mid to upper 40s, with a variable cloud cover.

Even with a modest warmup, we will still be below average this weekend.

We can also expect scattered showers Saturday, Sunday and into Monday.