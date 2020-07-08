Sunny, but below-average temps

Weather

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Wednesday night will be mostly clear, with lows in the 40s.

A fast moving cold front will pass through Thursday, bringing a slight scattered showers, breezy winds and lows in the mid 40s.

A ridge of high pressure will follow the cold front bringing Friday highs back to near seasonal averages.

Saturday is our warmest day in the extended forecast,with highs in the upper 80s.

Temperatures cool quickly starting Sunday and take us back down into the high 70s. We stay below-average into the start of next week. Lows are expected to stay in the upper 40s to low 50s throughout the week.