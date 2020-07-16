Average warmth for a few days

Weather

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Breezy to locally windy conditions are possible overnight Thursday, with northwest winds up to 20 mph and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

More warm days are ahead, with highs in the mid to upper 80s through Saturday.

A dry, stable northwest flow is expected Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will begin creeping back up into the to low 90s on Sunday. Overnight, we'll warm up as well, with lows staying in the upper 50s.

Next Tuesday, we have a chance to reach the high 90s, then we should begin to see temperatures drop again by the middle of next week.