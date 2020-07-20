A string of warm weather ahead

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

A ridge of high press will be over the region through Wednesday, this will bring several hot days in the 90s. Lows in the mid to high 50s.

On Wednesday, with the approach of the trough of low pressure and a cold front, winds will be strongest though temps a bit cooler in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

Plenty of sunshine will stick around through the week.

Highs through next weekend will be in the 80s to lower 90s, with a possible warmup early next week.