One more average day

Weather

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We'll have mostly clear skies, with lows in the 40s Friday night. Breezes will become light and variable in the evening and stay there through the night.

Pleasant conditions will repeat themselves Saturday and Saturday night.

High pressure will build in quickly, and beginning Sunday, we will return to some very warm temperatures. Sunday's highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Monday will be the warmest day, with highs reaching the upper 90s.

Sunshine and mostly clear skies will continue through the middle of the week, along with highs in the low to mid 90s.