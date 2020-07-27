Red Flag Warning in place

Weather

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

With hot, dry conditions, our fire danger is currently extreme.

A Red Flag Warning is in place through Tuesday at 10 p.m. due to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms across much of Central and Eastern Oregon.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, with northerly winds at 5-10 mph.

We'll be mostly cloudy tonight, with lows in the low 50s to low 60s and light and variable breezes.

Hot temperatures will stay with us through Thursday.

Beginning Friday, we will return to more pleasant conditions that will carry us through the weekend.