Red Flag Warning updated

Weather

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

The scattered showers we saw Tuesday will clear up by the early evening.

Breezes will become light and variable and stay that way overnight.

Lows will be scattered through the 50s to low 60s.

Movement of a low-pressure center to our northwest and a high-pressure center to our southeast will only enhance the flow of hot air into Central Oregon.

With lots of sunshine, look for highs to reach the triple digits Wednesday and Thursday, possibly setting new records.

Lows this week will stay in the mid 50s.

Sunny skies will stick around through the coming weekend.

Highs will be in the low 90s Friday, the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, and the mid 80s by Monday.